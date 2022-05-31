Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has been leaked in full

Audio player loading…

We’ve been hearing drizzles of information about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 for months, but now there’s been a tidal wave, as a complete specs list for the phone has just leaked.

This comes from @UniverseIce (opens in new tab) – a leaker with a good track record – who claims that these specs are 100% accurate, so they clearly have confidence in them.

According to this source then, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a 7.6-inch foldable AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. They list the resolution as QXGA+, which in practice means it’s likely similar or identical to the 1768 x 2208 resolution of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

100% accurate Galaxy Z Fold47.6" QXGA+ AMOLED, 120Hz6.2" HD+ AMOLED, 120HzSnapdragon 8+ Gen 1 12GB RAM256/512GB storageRear Cam: 50MP + 12MP (UW) + 10MP (3x)Inner Cam: 4MP 2.0μm (UDC)Outer Cam: 10MPAndroid 12, OneUI 4.1.14400mAh battery, 25WMay 30, 2022 See more

The cover display meanwhile is apparently a 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED one with a 120Hz refresh rate, and the phone is also said to have a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, 12GB of RAM, a choice of 256GB or 512GB of storage, a 4,400mAh battery with 25W charging, and Android 12, overlaid with Samsung’s One UI 4.1.1.

Finally, they claim the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a triple-lens rear camera consisting of a 50MP wide one, a 12MP ultrawide one, and a 10MP telephoto one with 3x optical zoom, while the outer selfie camera is a 10MP one, and the inner one is a 4MP under-display snapper.

While we’d take all of these specs with a pinch of salt, the reputable nature of the source coupled with their confidence is promising. Plus, while there’s some new information here we’ve heard a lot of this before, so it’s likely that at least much of it is accurate.

Analysis: how does the Z Fold 4 compare to the Z Fold 3?

Now that we have an idea of more or less all of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4’s specs, it’s worth looking at which parts of it are likely to be an upgrade on last year’s model.

Based on the specs above, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a more powerful chipset than the Galaxy Z Fold 3, along with upgraded wide and telephoto cameras, offering more megapixels in the case of the former and a longer-range optical zoom for the latter. The Z Fold 4 also of course looks set to ship with a newer version of Android.

However, every other spec looks identical to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 based on this leak. That’s not the worst thing though, as the Z Fold 3 is a fantastic phone – achieving 4.5 stars in our review, and one of our main complaints was the cameras, which look like they will be getting upgraded here.