Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra image leak shows a gigantic camera

The S21 Ultra's camera could be at least as big as the S20 Ultra's (above)

A few days ago we didn’t know much about the Samsung Galaxy S21 range, but now a flurry of rumors and leaks have rolled in, the most recent of which being a look at the possible design of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Leaked renders shared by @OnLeaks (a leaker with a good track record) on Voice show a phone with a screen of apparently roughly between 6.7 and 6.9 inches, one which has a punch-hole camera in the top center and virtually no bezel around the display.

The screen is curved, in contrast to the display in recently leaked images of the standard Samsung Galaxy S21, which came from the same source.

(Image credit: @OnLeaks / Voice)

The Galaxy S21 Ultra otherwise looks similar to its sibling from the front based on these images, but the back contains a much larger camera block in the top left corner. Indeed, the source claims that the block is almost twice as big as the one on the standard Samsung Galaxy S21.

The source expects this to house up to four lenses (compared to three on the standard model), and if this leak is right it also houses the flash, which leaks suggest sits outside the camera block on the basic Galaxy S21.

Unfortunately the source doesn’t know the purpose of the lenses, but a previous leak pointed to a 108MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide one, and two zoom lenses.

Other details in this latest leak include dimensions of apparently around 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9mm (or 10.8mm including the camera bump). For reference, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is 166.9 x 76 x 8.8mm, so that would make the upcoming model marginally smaller but a tiny bit thicker.

The source also notes that there’s apparently no slot for an S Pen, despite some rumors that Samsung might add support for its stylus to the Galaxy S21 range. They add however that this doesn’t necessarily mean the S Pen won’t be supported – just that there won’t be a convenient place to store it.

And while the phone is referred to as the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra throughout this leak, the source also says they’re not certain whether it will launch as that or the Samsung Galaxy S30 Ultra.

We might know quite soon, as the latest leaks suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S21 (or S30) range will land in early January, and with few significant phones expected between now and then, it’s likely that most leakers will turn their attention to these upcoming handsets, so expect plenty more leaks in the coming weeks and months.