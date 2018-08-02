Samsung Galaxy Note 9 release date set to be August 24 in official leak

We already know that the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will launch of August 9, but it appears that the South Korean firm has quietly confirmed the release date for its new phablet as well.

On Samsung's US site you can 'sign up to reserve the next Galaxy', with a teaser video showing a rotating S Pen. The signs comfortably point to the Galaxy Note 9, and there a few benefits to reserving the handset before it's even announced.

Chiefly, guaranteed delivery by August 24. Which is a pretty huge hint that the Galaxy Note 9 release date is August 24 - just over two weeks from its launch event.

Other perks of reserving yourself a Note 9 ahead of time (no commitment to actually buy the handset is required at this point) include being first to early access and pre-order of the handset, as well as saving up to $450 when you trade-in your current device.

The confirmation email we received after reserving a Galaxy Note 9

The fine print on the reservation page reveals that those who do sign up will be able to place an order for a Galaxy Note 9 between August 10 at 12:01am ET to August 12 at 11:59pm ET.

This suggests that Samsung Galaxy Note 9 pre-orders may not open until August 13, but we'll have to wait for further confirmation on that.

TechRadar will be reporting live from the New York launch event to bring you everything you need to know about the Galaxy Note 9, including confirmation of its release date, on August 9.