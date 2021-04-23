Samsung Galaxy A22 5G revealed in leaked specs and unofficial renders

If you're keeping tabs on the imminent arrival of the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, then we've got more updates for you: benchmarks that reveal the sort of internal specs that the cheap 5G phone could be carrying, as well as unofficial renders of what the device might look like.

Results in the Geekbench database (via SamMobile) matching the Galaxy A22 5G's supposed model number reveal a phone running the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and 6GB of RAM. 5G is on board too, as the name suggests.

Those are fairly modest specs, but they're decent enough for the low price that we're expecting the Galaxy A22 to sell for – in these benchmarks at least, the phone beats the scores logged by the previously launched Samsung Galaxy A32.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: @OnLeaks/Voice) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: @OnLeaks/Voice)

Meanwhile, regular render releaser @OnLeaks has pushed out pictures of what the Galaxy A22 5G could end up looking like, based on what we've heard and seen so far – and this is a source that can usually be relied upon to get predictions right.

The pictures here match earlier leaks we'd already seen from a case manufacturer: a teardrop notch up at the top of the display, and a rectangular camera array on the back, which is supposedly going to be fitted with a quad-lens snapper.

We've also heard that the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is going to come with a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a fingerprint sensor built into the power button. A starting price of around 200,000 won (about $180 / £130 / AU$230) has been floating around.

Rumors of this super-cheap handset from Samsung have been swirling since the end of last year, with Samsung looking to get next-gen 5G connectivity into as many of its smartphones as possible – even at the budget end of the market.

Now we think we know what the phone is going to look like, what the key specs will be, and how much it's going to cost, there's not much left for Samsung to reveal. The Samsung Galaxy A21s launched in May 2020, though the A22 is expected a little later in the year.