Samsung's first remarkably cheap 5G phone may land by the end of 2021

Samsung has been embracing 5G wholeheartedly for the last couple of years, but it may be 2021 when we see the technology trickle down to one of the company's truly cheap phones.

According to a new rumor from South Korea, the Samsung Galaxy A22 will feature 5G connectivity with a remarkably low price. A South Korean publication says it'll cost 200,000 won (about $180, £135, AU$240) when it's eventually on sale.

This would allow the company to compete with cheap 5G phones that are coming from manufacturers such as Xiaomi and Realme, as well as offer an option for anyone who wants an affordable way to enjoy next-gen connectivity.

For example, the Realme X50 5G is currently on sale in the UK for £300 (about $400, AU$530).

Little else is known about the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, but the leak suggests it'll likely be coming in the second half of next year.

Don't expect any phenomenal specs on the Galaxy A22 5G as it'll be a cheaper phone, and there's no guarantee it'll be sold in all markets that Samsung sells phones in.

January 14 is the rumored date that Samsung will be introducing its new Galaxy S21 series, and that may be when we see the company set out its intentions for the new year. We're currently expecting to see three new handsets including the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra.