Photography Week digital magazine to launch

A new photography magazine, especially for tablets, is launching soon.

The publishers of TechRadar are to launch a new weekly photography magazine designed especially for tablet devices.

Out every seven days, the magazine will be digital-only and will take advantage of the interactive features available on tablet devices, starting with the Apple iPad.

Each issue of the magazine will be packed with a wide range of features and advice for becoming a better photographer, including video guides to the latest techniques and camera gear, image galleries of photos from around the world, interviews with professional photographers, practical advice for improving images, and photo contests.

Social networking

Built in Facebook, Flickr and Twitter functionality will also be available.

The same team responsible for camera and photographic accessory reviews here at TechRadar will provide the reviews for Photography Week, so you can be assured of the same rigorous review process.

Paul Grogan, editor of Photography Week said, "It's really exciting to be involved in a digital-only magazine, and to have the chance to design something specifically for tablet devices like the iPad. Photography Week will be a genuinely social magazine, too, with plenty of opportunity for reader input and interaction, so I'm really looking forward to engaging with a community of like-minded enthusiasts.

"Our Facebook page is approaching 8,000 likes already, and everyone who's posting comments and photos clearly shares our passion and enthusiasm for photography, which is brilliant."

Launching in September, there will be a full, free issue available to download. More information and the opportunity to sign up for a newsletter can be found on the Photography Week website.

Although launching on the iPad, versions for other tablet devices will also be produced at a later date.