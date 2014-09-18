New cameras at Photokina 2014

Photokina takes place in Cologne, Germany, from September 15-21 2014. Major manufacturers will often save up their best and most important launches for this one week in September, and showcase their new products for the first time, so the TechRadar team was there to bring you up-to-the minute reports, news stories and photos.

We expected some major new cameras at this year's show, and we weren't disappointed!

Canon EOS 7D Mark II, PowerShot G7 X and SX60 HS

We'd been expecting this for some time, but finally it's here - the Canon 7D Mark II features an APS-C format 20.2 million pixel sensor, 65-point AF system, 10fps continuous shooting and 60p video recording. Our hands-on review has been updated with sample images from Canon, showing off the new camera's capabilities.

Also announced today is the Canon G7 X, a small premium compact camera with a one-inch sensor. Nice. If zooming is more your thing, the Canon SX60 HS bridge camera features a corking 65x optical zoom - that's market leading you know.

There's also three new lenses announced, a 24mm f/2.8, a 24-105mm f/3.5-5.6 and a 400mm f/4 lens.

Nikon D750 and CoolPix S6900

The big news for Nikon fans is the announcement of the company's latest full-frame camera. We have posted a separate Nikon D750 news story and an exclusive hands-on Nikon D750 review.

There is also a new Nikon 20mm f/1.8G lens and the CoolPix S6900 compact designed for selfies, with a flip-out screen and Gesture Control - just wave at the camera to take a picture!

There is also a new flashgun - the Nikon Speedlight SB-500. It offers the tilt and swivel movements found in the larger Speedlight models, but also incorporates an LED light for continuous lighting, which could prove perfect for movies.

Fuji X-T1 Graphite and X100T

The new Fuji X-T1 Graphite edition was on show at the Fuji stand. This camera has the first part of a bigger Fuji X-T1 firmware update expected later in 2014. We also got our hands on Fuji's updated fixed lens compact to bring you a special hands-on X100T review.

Panasonic LX100 and GM5

Panasonic has introduced a teeny tiny Micro Four Thirds camera - but the company has even found room for an electronic viewfinder. Fancy that. The Panasonic GM5 has the same sensor as the GM1, which had the same sensor as the GX7, so we know it's good.

Also unveiled is the Panasonic LX100 - it's a compact camera but it's got a Four Thirds sensor but a fixed lens and traditional type controls. Take that, one-inch sensor cameras...

Samsung NX1

Samsung's taking a serious stab at the pro market with its latest compact system camera. The Samsung NX1 features a 28 million pixel sensor, 4K video and 15fps continuous shooting with AF. Pretty impressive stuff.

Sony lenses

Sony has announced a new lens for its full-frame E-mount cameras including the A7, A7R and A7S. The 16-35mm f/4 lens is the first wide angle zoom for the company, and the first lens to go wider than 24mm. You can also use it on your APS-C sensor cameras, where it's equivalent to 24-52.5mm.

Leica M Edition 60 and Leica X

Leica is known for its expensive rangefinder-style cameras, but now it's launched one with no LCD screen, forcing users to shoot and hope the way we did in the film days. The Leica M Edition 60 is either inspired or crazy, depending on how confident you feel about your photography skills!

We also took a look at the classy new Leica X with its 35mm equivalent f/1.7 Summilux lens, and the old-school Leica M-A, one of the few remaining analog 35mm film cameras still available.

Pentax K-S1 and Ricoh WG-M1

Pentax was showing its new Pentax K-S1, which has LED lamps in the handgrip that change colour according to the camera mode, and round the back is a large, illuminated mode dial - the Pentax K-S1 is also available in many different body colours.

We got to take a look at the brilliant little Ricoh WG-M1, too. Ricoh's waterproof, shockproof and coldproof adventure camera looks cute in pictures, but feels even better in the hand.

Olympus OM-D E-M1 silver

The Olympus stand had a new silver version of the OM-D E-M1, but more interesting than that was the new camera's firmware upgrade. This brings tethered shooting capability, in-camera lens-shift perspective correction and a Live Composite mode. The firmware update will also be available for existing OM-D E-M1 cameras.

We also took a look at Olympus's brand new 40-150mm f/2.8 professional lens. It's much smaller and lighter than comparable lenses for APS-C and full-frame cameras and really shows off one of the less obvious advantages of the Micro Four Thirds format.