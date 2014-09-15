Canon goes flat and long with new lens additions

Canon has introduced three new lenses at Photokina, including a 24mm pancake lens, a 24-105 zoom lens and a telephoto 400mm lens.

The EF-S 24mm f/2.8 STM lens is Canon's first 24mm EF-S pancake lens which is designed for APS-C sized cameras (in fact it can't be used on Canon's full-frame range). It features a lightweight and portable design, which Canon says make it ideal for travelling.

Also announced today is the EF 24-105mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM lens, this optic is built for best performance when used in combination with Canon's full-frame DSLRs. A versatile zoom range is designed to capture a wide range of different scenes, while being an STM lens gives it the benefit of quiet and smooth focusing.

Far reaching

Finally, a new EF 400mm f/4 DO IS II USM is Canon's latest super-telephoto lens, which is designed for photographers who are looking for a compact and lightweight telephoto lens. It features Canon's third generation Diffractive Optic technology as well as a completely redesigned optical structure, making it useful for shooting wildlife, sports or news.

The EF 400mm f/4 DO IS II USM price will be £6,999.99 (about US$11,369/AU$12,602) at launch, while the EF 24-105mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM price will be £479.99 (about US$780, AU$864) and the EF-S 24mm f/2.8 STM price will be £179.99 (about US$292, AU$324). Release dates have yet to be confirmed.