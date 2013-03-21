Canon reveals new generation of processor in latest PowerShots

The Digic 6 processor could be coming to a DSLR near you soon

Canon has introduced two versions of its PowerShot SX travel cameras - the SX270 and SX280 - both of which have 20x optical zooms.

The two cameras are the same in most ways, however the Canon PowerShot SX280 HS also has inbuilt Wi-Fi and GPS for increased connectivity.

Most interestingly perhaps is that these are the first cameras to include Canon's latest generation of image processor - the Digic 6 processor. Canon always debuts its new processors in compact cameras first, before placing them inside its DSLRs at a later date.

The new processor facilitates Full HD video recording at a smooth 60fps. Canon also claims that low light performance has been enhanced with the capability to capture up to 30 per cent more detail than the previous model.

A 12.1 million pixel high sensitivity CMOS sensor is included in the cameras, with ISO capability up to ISO 6400.

Zoom zoom

Both the cameras have a 25mm wide-angle 20x optical zoom lens, which includes a 4-stop optical Image Stabiliser. ZoomPlus technology, Canon's digital zoom offering, extends the reach of the zoom to 40x.

The latest version of Intelligent IS is included, which features a Dynamic IS mode. This improved mode employs a five-axis Image Stabiliser to correct for different types of camera shake, including rotational and parallel shake. This makes it easier to create smooth footage when recording while walking.

A 3-inch 461,000 dot LCD screen can be found on the back of both cameras. A tempered glass layer has been included to add strength and protection. Quick Bright technology is designed to help the screen cope with bright sunlight.

The Canon PowerShot SX280 HS price will be £299 (around US$453/AU$436), while the Canon PowerShot SX270 HS price will be £279 (around US$423/AU$407). An on-sale date is yet to be confirmed.