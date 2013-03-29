Try not to break your HTC One. It's harder to fix than the iPhone

We enjoy iFixit's now-standard teardowns of new tech offerings. Breaking devices down to their bare bones has often served up some useful tidbits on processor configurations, built in RAM and so forth.

Now the site has given the stunning new HTC One handset the controlled destruction treatment and is offering the following advice: Whatever you do don't break this thing, because you ain't fixin' it.

Following its somewhat arduous endeavours to turn the gorgeous aluminium-bodied handset into a pile of components, the site has awarded the new flagship handset a repairability score of just one. Out of ten.

That's comparable to the equally irreparable Microsoft Surface tablet, while the iPhone, notorious for its stubborn attitude towards non-professional repair-folk notched up an impressive 7 on the iFixit scale.

Possibily impossible

The site claimed opening the device without damaging the rear case was "possibly impossible," which in-turn made replacing a broken screen "nearly impossible."

iFixit also concluded, following its arduous 18-step teardown, that "the battery is buried beneath the motherboard and adhered to the midframe, hindering its replacement."

It also found that the motherboard and most of the other important components are shielded by copper, which is also a you-know-what when it comes to piecing a device back together.

The site did say that the "solid external construction improves durability," but if you run into problems, it looks like its replace or bust for the HTC One. Make sure you keep the receipt!

Via Gizmodo