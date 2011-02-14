Steve Ballmer: potential of Nokia Windows Phones 'phenomenal'

Steve Ballmer talked up the future of Windows Phone during his Mobile World Congress 2011 keynote and revealed that updates to the platform will be coming in the last half of March.

Ballmer also hailed the potential of Nokia Windows Phones as "phenomenal" and was joined on stage by Nokia's Stephen Elop - the Nokia boss has faced a great many questions over the last few days since the two companies made their partnershipannouncement.

"Iconic hardware, unique software...our focus shifts to delivering those first devices and changing the industry," said Elop during a rousing speech to talk up the potential of the partnership.

Ballmer also said that Microsoft was targeting "significant volume" of Nokia Windows Phones in 2012.

"It seems as if the mobile world is moving from a handset battle to a platform battle. That is happening faster than ever" said Ballmer. "2011 should be a great year for our company and the industry."

"Windows Phone brings together the best from across Microsoft." He also eulogised about a 93 per cent customer satisfaction rate.

The incoming Windows Phone hardware includes cut and paste, while IE9 will also be coming to the handset in the second half of the year.

There will also be cut and paste next month plus Twitter integration directly into the People Hub and support for cloud-based Office docs in 2011 as well as Windows Live SkyDrive.

Ballmer also talked about the design difference of Windows Phone "There are lots of other phones…good phones, but they have a sea of icons. With smart design we're trying to improve that experience."

Microsoft sold 2 million phone licenses in Windows Phone 7's first two months, and the phone is now available from 60 mobile operators in 30 countries.