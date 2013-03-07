Samsung loses yet another court battle to Apple, may start crying soon

Samsung was dealt yet more courtroom misery in its interminable legal war with Apple after a U.K. judge dismissed claims that the iPhone-maker had infringed upon its 3G patents.

The Korean giant had taken to the High Court seeking a 2.4 per cent cut on all iPhone sales alleging that Apple was unlawfully using three patents relating to 3G mobile broadband.

The patents had been among those labelled "standards-essential" with Samsung hoping to acquire a "fair and reasonable" license fee from Apple for their usage.

However Judge Mr Justice Floyd called all three patents were "too obvious" for such protection and ruled that Samsung's claims were "invalid."

Another appeal

Samsung said it was considering an appeal against the decision - yes, another one - and bemoaned the effort it had put into its mobile innovation without what it deemed to be fair compensation.

"For decades, we have heavily invested in pioneering the development of technological innovations in the mobile industry, which have been constantly reflected in our products," a Samsung spokeswoman said.

Samsung has suffered a string of legal defeats around the world (is anyone keeping score at home?), although the last time it was in the High Court, Apple was forced into an embarrassing climbdown over accusations Samsung had "blatantly copied" the iPhone and iPad.

That sweet, yet fleeting, taste of victory could be all that's keeping Samsung's beleaguered legal team from bursting into tears right now.

Via BBC