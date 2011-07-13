Samsung 'Galaxy S2' Windows Phone spotted

The new breed of Windows Phone 7 Mango devices has been shown off in a super-fast sneak peek by Microsoft during its Worldwide Partner Conference.

Microsoft's Corporate VP of the OEM division Steve Guggenheimer took to the stage to show off the new Samsung device - the first from the Koreans to be running Windows Phone 7 Mango.

Many media outlets are dubbing the new phone the 'Windows Phone 7 version of the Samsung Galaxy S2' - but apart from having a Super AMOLED Plus screen and being thin, there was nothing to suggest it has a dual-core processor or the same RAM as the chart-topping Galaxy S2.

Edge of glory

He also hinted that the design of the new phone will herald a new era of more attractive Windows Phone 7 handsets as Microsoft looks to take on the incumbent smartphone brigade and fulfil the predictions it will be the second biggest smartphone OS provider in 2014:

"[The new Samsung phone is] very thin and light, and that's a theme we're going to see for Windows Phone 7 devices.

"As the processors get [smaller], battery life improves and the screens get better, we're going to see phones with phenomenal screen resolution, a great battery life, meaning lightweight devices across the phones."

Guggenheimer also previewed new phones from Acer, Fujitsu and ZTE - highlighting the differences the new brands would bring.

He was most effusive of the Fujitsu brand, showing the 'fun pink' chassis, and showing off the waterproof exterior with a "great camera".

He also lauded the fact Microsoft had signed up big manufacturers like Acer and ZTE to be part of the new WP7 family - but gave no idea of what alternative configurations the new phones may offer.

