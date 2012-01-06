RIM only has one BlackBerry 10 handset in the works

Despite the song and dance that RIM has made about its next-gen BlackBerry 10 handsets, sources say the company now only has one so-called 'superphone' under development.

The two handsets codenamed BlackBerry Colt and BlackBerry Milan have reportedly been kicked to the curb by the Canadian company, with only the

BlackBerry London

still in the running.

According to BGR's sources, despite some minor design changes, the London still looks very much like the leaked prototype we reported on back when BlackBerry 10 could still be called BBX (October 2011).

London calling

It sounds as though the BlackBerry Milan wasn't actually going to be a BlackBerry 10 handset though – rather a Torch-alike BlackBerry 7 phone which networks weren't all that impressed with.

Presumably it's having a little more success with the London which it is currently showing off to carriers and networks – this could mean we'll see the London strutting its stuff at BlackBerry DevCon Europe in early February or Mobile World Congress 2012 at the end of that month.

"But what of CES 2012?" we hear you cry - RIM will be on hand to demo its updated PlayBook OS at the Vegas show, while BlackBerry 10 will be shown off at MWC 2012.

So although we're sure there are a couple of lower-spec handsets also in the works, all RIM's high end smartphone eggs now rest in the BlackBerry London's basket.

