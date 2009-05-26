Nokia's 6700 on sale from 19 June

Nokia has announced it will begin selling the 6700 handset, the sequel to the best-selling but ageing 6300 from 19 June.

Coming SIM free at the princely sum of £269, users will be able to pick it up from the flagship store on Regent Street or online from Nokia's site.

Users can pre-order the phone from today by heading over to www.nokia.com/6700preorder if you can't wait a few weeks to get your hands on the brushed aluminium chassis.

It sports a 5MP camera, Nokia Maps with aGPS and HSDPA 3G connectivity, which Nokia, someone excitedly claims "provides an Internet experience unrivalled by other mid-range devices, enabling consumers to have their news, entertainment and social networking sites at their fingertips."

No more noise

It also comes with a 2.2-inch QVGA screen, 170MB of onboard memory (with up to 8GB extra through microSD) and two microphones for lovely noise cancellation when you're wandering past heavy traffic and trying to speak to dear old Ma.

If you don't want to enter a Nokia store and would rather get it straight from an operator that will be possible from the following week, starting from 26 June.

Mark Loughran, MD of Nokia UK said somewhat enthusiastically: "The Nokia 6700 is set to be one of our biggest selling devices for 2009. Taking its style from our premium devices and incorporating expert functionality, it will redefine what is expected from a mid range device making it a worthy successor to the Nokia 6300."