Nokia Lumia 1320 promises UK an affordable 6-inch display

The Nokia Lumia 1320 release date for the UK has been confirmed as February 24, and the Finnish firm promises it will arrive at an affordable price point.

With a sizable 6-inch display the Lumia 1320 rubs shoulders with the biggest phones on the market including the HTC One Max, Samsung Galaxy Note 3 and Sony Xperia Z Ultra - although its 1280 x 720 resolution doesn't quite match up to its full HD rivals.

That's not a problem though, as the Lumia 1320 won't cost nearly as much, and although Nokia was unable to reveal the price one online retailer has it pegged at £294.98 SIM-free.

The Nokia Lumia 1320 also comes with a 1.7GHz dual-core processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage, microSD slot, 5MP rear camera and 0.3MP front facing snapper.