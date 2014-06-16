The Moto X+1 may split in two as microSD slot weasels in

The Moto X+1 is so close to being real we can almost taste it, in supposedly two different versions of the device.

A Motorola source leaked to TK Tech News that the Lenovo-owned company will be coming out with a new 64GB variant of the Moto X+1, whereas the Moto X only came in 16GB and 32GB varieties.

Along with the extra built-in storage, the source says this extra addition will also come with a newly added MicroSD card slot.

The entire Moto X+1 line, meanwhile, could get a new boxy design and carbon-fiber-like pattern on the back similar to the Droid Ultra Maxx. At the same time the device has been said to be longer and thinner to accommodate the larger 5.2-inch screen.

Moto X+1 may have a smaller chin (credit: TK Tech News)

The Moto X+1 won't completely stray away from the look of the original handset. The source says Motorola's next smartphone will still retain its rounded corners and a dimple on the back for the M-logo.

Coming this fall

Along with conferring new details about the Moto X+1, the same source confirmed several specs we already know. These include the device's upgraded 1080p AMOLED display, which should resolve better colors on top of being higher resolution than the 720p Moto X.

The Moto X+1 has also been said to come with 1.75GB of memory but this new source suggests that it could get the long-rumored 2GB of RAM. A processor was not included in the leak, but it seems very likely the handset will be powered with the Snapdragon 800 chip.

The source stated the Moto X+1 could be coming in very late August or early September.