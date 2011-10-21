iOS 5 vs Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich

Whether it's on tablets or smartphones, Apple and Google are definitely the 500lb gorillas of the industry at the moment, with Microsoft's Windows Phone 7 yet to gain a big foothold in phones and Windows 8 still a while out for tablets.
As if to drive that point home, we've got the release of iOS 5 and Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich within a month of each other. Both of these adds a lot to its respective operating system, with iOS on the iPhone and iPad adding improved notifications, iMessage, Newsstand and much more.