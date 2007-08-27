HTC TyTN II could replace your laptop

HTC has taken the wraps of its TyTN II Windows Mobile 6 powerhouse smartphone. Coming with a slide out Qwerty keyboard and novel tilt-to-view touchscreen display, the 3G and Wi-Fi equipped TyTN II is the most feature-rich Windows Mobile device yet released.

The HTC TyTN II is a 3G HSDPA mobile broadband-enabled, touchscreen smartphone using the Windows Mobile 6 Professional operating system. It has built in GPS receiver for satellite navigation, and comes with TomTom Navigator 6 Taster Edition software included. The TyTN II utilises a full Qwerty keyboard like its predecessor, but builds on this by using an adjustable tilt up display mechanism to make desktop typing easier.

As standard with HTC Windows Mobile devices, a full suite of Windows Mobile software is included onboard, including the latest versions of Word Mobile, Excel Mobile, PowerPoint Mobile, Internet Explorer Mobile, Windows Live and Windows Media Player Mobile. Microsoft Direct Push email is also supported.

HTC is also launching its own fully hosted and managed secure push email service, HTCmail, that's based on Microsoft Hosted Exchange.

To enhance the user interface on the HTC TyTN II, HTC has added its own Live HTC Home interface, allowing quick and easy access to applications you most want to use on the TyTN II's homescreen.

Release details

Due for release in September, the HTC TyTN II will also be sold in network-branded versions by several European mobile operators including Orange, Vodafone, T-Mobile and Telefonica ( O2 in the UK). Prices are yet to be confirmed.

Other features include a 3-megapixel camera, video recording and video calling plus support for high-speed web browsing, downloading and streaming.

HTC TyTN II - key features