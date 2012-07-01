Making calls fifth most popular use for smartphones, says report

A new study has confirmed what most users are perfectly aware of; that making calls is not even close to being the main use for our smartphones.

Mobile network O2 and phone manufacturer Samsung have surmised that we spend, on average 24 minutes 49 seconds per day browsing the internet, as opposed to just 12 minutes 15 seconds using the device to make voice calls.

In fact, making calls is only the fifth most popular daily feature, behind browsing the web, using social media (17 mins), listening to music (15 mins) and playing games (14 mins).

Below making calls comes writing emails (11m), sending text messages (10 mins), watching TV and movies and reading books (both 9 mins).

Rounding out the top 10 was using the device's camera (3 mins).

Swiss army knives

"Smartphones are now being used like a digital 'Swiss Army Knife', replacing possessions like watches, cameras, books and even laptops," said O2 UK's general manager of devices David Johnson.

"While we're seeing no let-up in the number of calls customers make or the amount of time they spend speaking on their phones, their phone now plays a far greater role in all aspects of their lives."

Other interesting notes from the survey saw 54 per cent of recipients using the device as their alarm clock, while 46 per cent say its now their primary timepiece. Bad news for the watch and clock industry.

Via: Telegraph