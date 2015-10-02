iPhone 6S teardown reveals how Apple made it nearly waterproof

On the outside, the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus look very much like their predecessors. But, a dissection of Apple’s latest phones has revealed what could be some very clever waterproofing measures to keep liquids out and your sanity intact.

Upon opening up an iPhone 6S, iFixit first noticed an adhesive gasket placed between the front and back panels that didn’t exist in the iPhone 6 lineup. While unannounced by Apple, this small change in design is likely to greatly reduce the amount of iPhones returned due to minimal water damage.

But, let’s say that you drop your iPhone in the pool. Is the new adhesive seal enough to keep your phone from frying? Probably not. Thankfully, the teardown specialists also discovered that every one of the logic board’s cable connectors is sealed to protect itself in the case that water does make its way inside. Maybe that’s how the devices in the video below survived water torture for an hour.

While these are certainly welcomed additions for butterfingered iPhone users, it’s strange that Apple didn’t mention these efforts to improve water resistance at all alongside the announcement of its latest phones. iFixit points out that the Cupertino, CA-based company only recently filed a patent in March for the waterproof silicone seals seen in the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus. Perhaps, this is just a trial for next year’s iPhone.

Even though many users have found the new iPhones to be more hydrophobic than before, we recommend that you don’t risk losing yours just to see if it works or not.

Via: Wired

Image source: iFixit