HTC One to get Android 4.4 KitKat from January

The HTC One was only the third phone ever get our 5-star rated TechRadar review, and it looks as though the Taiwanese firm is set on trying to keep it at the top after revealing more on its Android 4.4 plans.

HTC has confirmed to TechRadar that the Android KitKat update will begin rolling out to HTC One devices in Europe, the Middle East and Africa towards the end of January 2014.

"Across EMEA, HTC will work with local carriers to begin the roll-out of Android 4.4 with Sense 5.5 for the HTC One from end of January," a spokesperson told us.

No Sense 6.0?

Sense 5.5 brings an improved version of HTC's BlinkFeed, with the ability to turn it off. Other features include updated HTC Zoe, and the ability to make animated GIFs.

It seems that that Sense 6.0 may be being saved for the rumoured HTC M8, also known as the HTC One Two.

HTC also confirmed that the Google Play edition of its HTC One is set to get Android 4.4 KitKat at the end of November.

We know that the HTC One Max and HTC One Mini are in line for the same updates, although HTC is yet to reveal when we can expect these.