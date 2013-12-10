HTC One Mini UK sales back on until December 12 hearing

Update, December 10: HTC has won a brief - and we mean brief - reprieve on its UK HTC One Mini sales.

The Taiwanese firm has announced that until a hearing on December 12, sales of its smaller take on the HTC One can resume.

"Until the hearing on December 12, our UK customers will be able to sell all HTC devices which are already in their inventories," HTC said in a statement.

The few days of sale won't make a huge difference to HTC's bottom line, but it's the principle that counts, right?

Original article from December 3...

HTC is truly feeling the burn of the patent war right now, as a judge has ruled that the HTC One Mini infringes some Nokia-owned patents and has banned the device from being sold in the UK.

HTC will not be allowed to sell the Mini any more starting from December 6.

Perhaps even worse, the HTC One flagship is also at risk of seeing a ban, though the judge acknowledged that this would cause "considerable" damage and has given HTC time to appeal.

HTC has agreed to cease imports of its devices to the UK until the next hearing.

Nokia had already won an injunction that meant HTC had to alter its microphone inside the One, but this is a significant step further.

HTC told us: "HTC is pleased by the decision of the High Court of England and Wales to stay an injunction against certain chipsets, including those in our flagship HTC One, pending the outcome of our appeal against the validity and infringement of Nokia's EP 0 998 024 patent."

It also said that it is working with its chip suppliers to "explore alternative solutions", and added, "Rest assured that our award winning HTC One handset will be available as usual."

