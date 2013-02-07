EE kicks on 4G rollout in wake of competition from Three

EE is kicking its 4G rollout into overdrive, announcing that another 27 towns and cities will get the superfast service by June.

Only recently an additional nine cites and towns were added to the UK's first 4G network, but EE isn't resting on its laurels after rival Three revealed its compelling 4G plan, set to arrive in October.

The next phase of EE's 4G rollout will take place between April and June, and the network reckons that it will have 55 per cent of the population covered once the 27 new cities are hit.

Deep breath, here's the list

Those in line for 4G by June are: Aldershot, Ashford, Basildon, Basingstoke, Blackpool, Bracknell, Camberley, Colchester, Crawley, Farnborough, Guildford, Horsham, Huddersfield, Leatherhead, Maidstone, Milton Keynes, Oldham, Oxford, Redhill, Reigate, Sevenoaks, Stevenage, Tonbridge, Royal Tunbridge Wells, Warrington, Wigan and Woking.

EE plans to have 98 per cent of the UK population covered by its new super-fast 4G network by the end of the year, by which time all its rivals including O2 and Vodafone will be offering their own LTE services.

Currently Three, O2 and Vodafone are tied with the 4G spectrum auction which EE is also involved in, as they fight it out for some previous airwaves to launch their own super-fast services.