Apple Pay launches in UK today

Apple Pay has officially launched in the UK, giving lucky owners of the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus the option to pay not with cash or credit card, but with their smartphone.

If you're rocking an Apple Watch and one of these handsets then you can look even more "trendy" as you hold your wrist wearable up to a contactless terminal.

You'll need to make sure you're rocking at least iOS 8.1 of your iPhone 6 (the latest version is 8.4) for Apple Pay to work - if you are, head over to the Passbook app.

You should see an Apple Pay box at the top of the display - hit "Add credit or debit card" and follow the on screen instructions to set up the system.

Go forth and pay

Once you've added a supported card to Passbook (not all UK banks are currently onboard), you can venture out to the shops and use your phone (or watch) to pay anywhere which displays the Apple Pay or contactless payment logos. Look for either of the logos below.

Logos to look for

It's not just in-store where you can utilise Apple Pay. You can also use it to pay for goods within participating apps, from tickets and clothing to groceries and DVDs - although only a handful of developers have enabled the system on their apps for now.

These in-app Apple Pay transactions are also supported on the iPad Air 2 and iPad Mini 3.

Those of you rocking older iPhones (iPhone 5S and earlier) are out of luck, as Apple Pay is only supported on the Cupertino firm's last duo of devices.