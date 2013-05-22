A-Huawei Mate-y! Massive 6.1-inch Ascend Mate smartphone hits UK

The massive Huawei Ascend Mate Android smartphone is now available to buy in the UK for the modest SIM-free price of £335.

Independent retailer Expansys is offering the 6.1-inch device which was launched in January as the world's largest smartphone, an honour that has since been stolen by the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Mega.

For their £335 users will get a quad-core 1.5GHz handset, with the Android 4.1 Jelly Bean operating system filling the 1200 x 800 touchscreen.

Although the speeds are still far out of the reach of UK customers, the Ascend Mate is also capable of reaching 4G speeds of up to 150Mbps.

Compromises

The device also rocks 2GB of RAM, an 8-megapixel camera alongside the 1-megapixel front-facing snapper for video calling.

To help keep that massive screen going Huawei has also fitted the Ascend Mate with a huge 4,050 mAh battery that offers up to 22 hours of talk time.

Expansys' price tag may be small compared with the device itself, but users will have to accept a few compromises if they plump for the Ascend Mate.

According to a recent TechRadar review, the device has a great screen and awesome battery life, but is too big and heavy, while Huawei's Android skin was a little bland for our tester's tastes.

If you're in the market for a giant smartphone, will you be plumping for the Ascend Mate or the Galaxy Mega, which arrives in the UK in July? Let us know in the comments.

Via Inquirer