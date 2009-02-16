02 breaks out the white Cookies from LG

O2 has announced that it will offer a white LG Cookie handset to the UK market.

As one of the cheaper touchscreens on the market, the Cookie has proven popular, and now O2 has got its hands on an exclusive finish.

Described as having a 'crisp white finish with a metallic blue rim', the O2 exclusive will be arriving at the end of March.

Key focus

"Touchscreens continue to be a key focus for LG this year and by offering consumers more choice we are continuing to bring affordable yet feature packed handsets to the masses," said Jeremy Newing, Head of Marketing, LG Mobile UK.



The 'White' LG Cookie (we don't know why it's in inverted commas either) will be available on O2 Pay & Go for £99.99 online and from stores.