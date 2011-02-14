Huawei announces Ideos X3 phone, Ideos S7 tablet and modem

Chinese mobile giant Huawei is set to release four new devices at Mobile World Congress 2011 in Barcelona this week.

In addition to the Huawei IDEOS X3 phone and IDEOS S7 Slim tablet, Huawei is also set to release a super speedy data card and a new high speed wireless modem.

The full specifications of the devices will be revealed at the company's press conference on Tuesday, 15 February, when we will be sure to bring you further details and hands on opinion.

For now, Huawei is claiming that the new IDEOS X3 is the slimmest 3.2-inch smartphone available that is set to be powered by Android 2.3 Gingerbread.

Super-speedy mobile data

Additionally, Huawei's IDEOS S7 Slim is a 7-inch capacitive touchscreen tablet which is a mere 12.5mm thin with both 3G and Wi-Fi support.

For mobile workers and itinerant freelancers, Huawei claims its new HiLink Plug&Link data card will get you online in under 15 seconds.

Finally, Huawei Mobile WiFi Smart Pro is described as an "intelligent high speed wireless modem, [that] supports connections for up to five concurrent users or devices, easy file sharing, and media compatibility across various operating systems."

Pricing and UK release date on all of the above new products from Huawei will follow as soon as we get them.