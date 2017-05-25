OnePlus is about to take its only phone, the OnePlus 3T, off sale

Time is almost up for the OnePlus 3T. OnePlus is just days from taking the only phone it’s currently selling, off sale.

The final day you'll be able to buy the OnePlus 3T is June 1, as the Chinese firm gears up for the launch of the OnePlus 5 this summer.

After this date, there will be no phones available to buy from the OnePlus website until its successor is launched.

Support will continue

OnePlus made the announcement in a blog post, with a spokesperson saying “This is the last call to buy the OnePlus 3T before stock runs out. Only a few devices are left in our warehouse.”

For those who currently own a OnePlus 3T you won't be left high and dry, with OnePlus writing “rest assured that we’ll continue to bring more software updates and support to the OnePlus 3 and 3T.”

What this means is there will be a period of time when you won't be able to buy a phone from OnePlus - which is a little odd considering this is a firm which only likes to have one phone on sale at a time.

It's not an unsurprising move though, as OnePlus is still a small startup firm with limited resources and manufacturing clout.

It doesn't have the infrastructure to make two different models sides by side, so it's easier to sell out of its current stock to then shift focus fully to the new OnePlus 5.

The OnePlus 3T's short life may be over, but we're set for bigger and better things with the OnePlus 5 tipped to pack a QHD display, full metal body, Snapdragon 835 chipset and dual rear cameras.