Nokia 9 could launch late this year with a price that rivals the Galaxy S8

A week ago we heard the full possible specs of the rumored Nokia 9 flagship, and now the same anonymous source is back with news of the possible price and release date.

Speaking to NokiaPowerUser, they claim that it’s likely to be announced at the end of July or early August, but that you might not be able to buy it until September or later, possibly due to the lack of availability of Snapdragon 835 chipsets before then.

Whenever it does launch, the Nokia 9 could cost around $699 (roughly £565/AU$935). No UK or Australian price is given, but alongside the US price the source also claimed it will cost roughly 749 euros, which translates to around £640/AU$1,060, which we'd imagine will be closer to the UK and Australian pricing, as phone prices tend to be higher than you'd get with a direct conversion from US pricing.

Flagship season

That would make for a premium price, only slightly below the $724/£689/AU$1,199 Samsung Galaxy S8, and if it launches in late 2017 it could have the iPhone 8 and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 for company.

But then the Nokia 9 is shaping up to be a truly top tier phone, with earlier rumors pointing to a 5.5-inch QHD screen, a flagship Snapdragon 835 chipset, 6GB of RAM, a 22MP dual-lens camera, an iris scanner, a fingerprint scanner, a 3,800mAh battery and a dust and water resistant build.

It would make for quite an upgrade on Nokia/HMD’s current low and mid-range selection of phones like the Nokia 6, but as always we’d take these rumors with a helping of salt, especially as this is only the second tip from this source.