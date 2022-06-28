New Apple TV 4K leak is bad news if you're hoping for a cheaper model

Audio player loading…

An upgraded new version of Apple TV looks set to provide a boost for gaming, but will dent hopes of a cheaper version of the streaming set top box, based on this new report.

The latest update from noted Apple tipster Mark Gurman in his Power On (opens in new tab) newsletter claims that the upcoming new model will get a boosted A14-power CPU as well as an extra gigabyte of RAM.

Code-named J255, the report doesn’t add any further info to the rumor of a new Siri remote control fueled by a discover in iOS 16, but the two things together certainly make it feel like a new model is on the cards.

Gaming is becoming an increased focus for Apple, and these improvements look set to provide improved performance and capabilities for the company’s increasingly impressive Apple Arcade subscription service.

The improved spec sheet may, however, put an end the chances of a cheaper incoming version of the device, which we argued for here.

Hopes had been raised of a budget-friendly model following a report from well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo that claimed a new Apple TV would launch in the second half of 2022 at a significantly lower asking price.

With tvOS 16 barely registering at WWDC 2022 earlier this year, Apple TV had been viewed as being somewhat neglected as a platform by fans of the device, but these new rumors of a new model should at least allay any fears that it's about to be abandoned.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Analysis: is more power what the Apple TV really needs?

The prospect of Apple releasing a less pricey version of their streaming box has been one we’ve been holding out for here at TechRadar for some time.

With support for high-frame-rate HDR and seamless integration with other Apple devices, we said the the Apple TV 4K (2021) is one of our favorite devices for watching at home.

However, its hefty asking price tag of $199 puts it out of reach of many home theater enthusiasts, and with Amazon’s HDR-friendly Fire TV Stick 4K Max being offered at just $44.99 alongside a slew of other sub $100 competing boxes, it can be hard to recommend it strongly.

Nevertheless, one of Apple TV’s main separators from other rival streaming devices is its ability to play quality games, and this potential new overhaul will likely set it even further apart from its rivals on this front, with the promise of even greater graphics on the cards should it boast the super-fast A14 processor.