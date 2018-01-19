New Android Wear update wants to make it easier to read your notifications

Smaller, iterative Android Wear 2.0 updates seem to be commonplace now and the latest upgrade wants to make it easier to read your notifications.

Google is pushing an update through the Android Wear app on your phone - this isn't a large OTA update straight to your watch - that makes it easier to read notifications.

A blog post from Google claims the update will include "improved notification glanceability with a new layout which shows more of your messages at a glance." This should mean your watch will have less blank space when a notification appears on your wrist.

The update also makes the background darker, which Google claims will improve readability.

In the coming days

We have yet to test the new update, but if Google is right in its description it should show more of each notification directly on your wrist and make it far easier for you to read without getting your phone out of your pocket.

One Android Wear user, John O'Sullivan, has already got the update on his LG Watch Urbane, and a photo he has taken shows the background of the watch is now a darker black than before.

Google has said the update will roll out over the next few days, but it didn't supply a list of devices that will get it, which suggests it'll come to all watches that feature Android Wear 2.0.

Keep an eye on the Android Wear app on your phone rather than on your wrist, as this one won't come through to your watch like some of the major updates have in the past.

Via AndroidandMe