Most anticipated games 2019: upcoming titles for PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch

Image 1 of 15 Introduction It's a brand new year which means a host of exciting new games are on the way in 2019 to feed your gaming fix. Whether you're looking for boot-shaking scares, heart-racing thrills or some wholesome narrative, we've got you covered. Here at TechRadar we've gathered together a list of the most anticipated games coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch in 2019. We'll be updating this list as titles release and others are announced, so watch this space! Without further ado, buckle up and get ready to update your wishlist with the best upcoming games in 2019...

Image 2 of 15 Resident Evil 2 When's it out?

January 25 What platform?

PS4, Xbox One and PC What's it about?

We've been seeing videogame remakes galore the past few years and, while some games deserve to remain in the past, Capcom has proved that Resident Evil 2 is certainly not one of them. Resident Evil 2 is a remake of the original 1998 horror game of the same name. In Resident Evil 2, you play as rookie police officer Leon Kennedy and student Claire Redfield as they attempt to escape from Raccoon City during a zombie apocalypse. With updated graphics and new over-the-shoulder camera controls, Resident Evil 2 is a must-have for original fans and horror enthusiasts alike.

Image 3 of 15 Kingdom Hearts 3 When's it out?

January 29 What platform?

PS4 and Xbox One What's it about?

14 years after the release of Kingdom Hearts 2, we are finally seeing the third core installation of the charming action-RPG series which sees Disney meet Final Fantasy. Once again, our protagonist Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy as the trio sets travels through a variety of Disney-themed worlds to find the seven Guardians of Light and thwart the plans of the evil Xehanort. If you haven't played Kingdom Hearts before then the formula may be hard to get your head around but – trust us – Kingdom Hearts 3 is set to be some much-needed, wholesome fun. Don't believe us? Then check out our Kingdom Hearts 3 preview.

Image 4 of 15 Far Cry New Dawn When's it out?

February 15 What platform?

PS4, Xbox One and PC What's it about?

Ubisoft took everyone by surprise when they announced a Far Cry spin-off which would be a narrative follow-up to the controversial Far Cry 5 at the Game Awards 2018. Perhaps what was more surprising was that it is due for release in early 2019. Far Cry New Dawn sees you return to Hope County, long after the final events of Far Cry 5 and with a re-imagined map. The post-apocalyptic spin-off is essentially a repaint of its predecessor, with two new antagonists. If you're a fan of stunning open-world FPS' then this is probably one for you.



Image 5 of 15 Metro Exodus When's it out?

February 15 What platform?

PS4, Xbox One and PC What's it about?

Based on the Metro book series by Dmitry Glukhovsky, Metro Exodus is the follow-up to the Metro 2033 and Metro: Last Light games. Set in a post-apocalyptic Russia, Metro sees you play as protagonist Artyom as he leads a group called the Spartan Rangers East in an effort to find a safe place to settle following the nuclear fallout. The story-driven FPS sees you venture through a full year's seasons, battling the radioactive elements and endless mutants. If you enjoy a game which blends political commentary with good ol' fashioned action then Metro Exodus is one to watch. Still not convinced? Then check out our Metro Exodus preview and why we think Metro Exodus is the antidote to Fallout 76.

Image 6 of 15 Crackdown 3 When's it out?

February 15 (apparently) What platform?

Xbox One and PC What's it about?

Crackdown 3 has kind of turned into vapor-wave since it was first announced at E3 2014. But the latest news from Microsoft assures us that after many delays, Crackdown 3 will release February 15. The Microsoft exclusive is an action-adventure title and the third installation in the Crackdown series. With voice-acting from Terry Crewes, the aim of Crackdown is essentially destruction. After a terrorist attack kills power around the world, super-powered agents are called in to deal with the source of the outage - an organization called the Terra Nova. Apart from that, we still don't know that such about Crackdown 3. So don't get your hopes up that the game will release on time...

Image 7 of 15 Anthem When's it out?

February 15 What platform?

PS4, Xbox One and PC What's it about?

Arguably the most anticipated game of 2019, BioWare's newopen-world IP Anthem promises to be an action-packed RPG in line with Destiny, with a focus on online co-operative multiplayer. Anthem sees you taking on the role of a Freelancer, striving to explore beyond the civilization they know - either alone or in a team of up to three other players. To help you along your journey, you are provided with a customizable exosuit called a Javelin which dictates which of the character classes you play as: Ranger, Interceptor, Colossus, or Storm. Anthem doesn't look like it'll have the narrative focus that BioWare games are known for, instead taking a new approach altogether with a more shooter-focused title.

Image 8 of 15 Devil May Cry 5 When's it out?

March 8 What platform?

PS4, Xbox One and PC What's it about?

The fifth installment in Capcom's stylish hack and slash action adventure sees Dante and Nero returning to stop worldwide demon attacks. Marketed as a "true sequel" to Devil May Cry 2, Devil May Cry 5 promises all the bloody action from the previous titles, some familiar faces and a new robot arm for Nero.

Image 9 of 15 Tom Clancy's The Division 2 When's it out?

March 15 What platform?

PS4, Xbox One and PC What's it about?

The Division 2 is set seven months after it's predecessor, and sees you taking on the role of a survivor in Washington DC – where a civil war has broke out. Much like The Division, The Division 2 is an open-world RPG which focuses on online multiplayer and encourages you to team up with other players to complete missions and challenges. If you like a solid dystopian FPS (and the option to play with friends) then The Division 2 may prove a valuable purchase.

Image 10 of 15 Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice When's it out?

March 22 What platform?

PS4, Xbox One and PC What's it about?

FromSoftware's (the devs behind the Souls series) latest offering Sekiro is an action-adventure set in ancient-Japan and sees you take on the role of shinobi Sekiro as he seeks revenge on the samurai who left him for dead and kidnapped his lord. From what we've seen, Sekiro looks to be a stunning, dark and violent single-player which will please fans of Dark Souls as well as those who enjoy a game with a bit of edge.

Image 11 of 15 Mortal Kombat 11 When's it out?

April 23 What platform?

PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC What's it about?

Mortal Kombat is back for a whopping eleventh instalment, offering the same fighting goodness we've come to expect from the iconic series. We don't know too much about what new features (or characters) the latest addition to the series will offer, but we're waiting with bated breath...

Image 12 of 15 Days Gone When's it out?

April 26 What platform?

PS4 What's it about?

It seems the reign of post-apocalyptic titles is far from over in 2019. Sony's Days Gone is an action-adventure open-world that will definitely appeal to those who love zombie survival horrors. Two years after a global pandemic you play as Deacon St. John, a motorbiking drifter and bounty hunter journeying through the zombie-infested new world – taking down any infected he finds on the way.

Image 13 of 15 Rage 2 When's it out?

May 14 What platform?

PS4, Xbox One and PC What's it about?

Bethesda's Rage 2 is a sequel to 2011’s post-apocalyptic first-person shooter Rage. From everything we've seen so far, Rage 2 looks like a post-apocalyptic thrill-ride that will bring players into a world that’s a cross between Mad Max, Fallout and Borderlands. With fast-paced shooting, madcap characters, and general anarchy, Rage 2 sees you step into the boots of the last ranger, Walker, as he aims to survive a world infested with mutants. Check out our Rage 2 preview for more information.

Image 14 of 15 Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled When's it out?

June 21 What platform?

PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch What's it about?

A remaster of 1999's Crash Team Racing for PlayStation – a Crash Bandicoot-themed racing game. Imagine Mario Kart but with Crash Bandicoot characters instead of Nintendo racers. Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled isn't just a nostalgia trip, but a dynamic racing game for new and old players alike – as long as you don't take it too seriously...