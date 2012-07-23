Huawei MediaPad 10 FHD could be iPad killer

The Huawei MediaPad 10 FHD may be finally appearing on the horizon, as the Chinese firm releases an advert for the tablet.

The MediaPad 10 FHD, while a bit of a mouthful, is an impressive proposition from one of the newest kids on the mobile devices block, boasting a decent array of features.

We saw Huawei show off an early prototype of the MediaPad 10 FHD at MWC 2012, but thanks to someone helping themselves to one of the demo units at the show, the others were kept firmly behind glass – meaning we were unable to get any hands on time with it.

Thinner and lighter

Huawei hasn't held back when it comes to loading up the MediaPad 10 FHD, with the tablet rocking a 1.2GHz quad-core processor, massive 16-core GPU, full HD 1920x1200 HD IPS 10.1-inch display, Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich, 8MP camera with dual LED flash and 4G LTE connectivity.

Needless to say we're pretty excited about getting the MediaPad 10 FHD, and with it tipping the scales at 580g and clocking in at 8.8mm, it's both thinner and lighter than the new iPad.

Oh and look out Asus: Huawei is coming for you too, as the MediaPad 10 FHD also has a Laptop Kit – basically a keyboard – which you can clip the tablet into, a la Transformer Prime, Pad 300 and Pad Infinity.

Of course it's all very well having an impressive spec sheet, but the MediaPad 10 FHD will need to perform seamlessly if it's got any chance of rivalling Apple; let's just hope the "luxurious yet subtle" tablet with its "refined metallic surface" and "breathtaking Dolby surround audio" lives up to the video hype.

You can make up your own mind on the Huawei MediaPad 10 FHD by watching the video ad below.

From YouTube via UnwiredView