BlackBerry PlayBook 2.0 shown off at CES

RIM has shown off the second generation of its tablet operating system with the BlackBerry PlayBook OS 2.0 bringing a raft of changes.

The PlayBook has not performed well for RIM, but the Canadian giant will be hopeful that it can rescue the situation with the latest changes.

"BlackBerry PlayBook is already recognised for delivering powerful performance, true multi-tasking, advanced web browsing and HD multimedia in an ultra-portable design," said Mike Lazaridis, President and Co-CEO at Research In Motion.

Strong foundation?

"With BlackBerry PlayBook OS 2.0 we are building on this strong foundation, as well as leveraging our strengths in communications, social integration and productivity, to allow people to use their BlackBerry PlayBook in new ways throughout the day."

So what are the changes? Well, RIM is bigging up its 'advanced messaging system' which brings a unified inbox for mail, Twitter and other social networks along with the very useful tabbed email (allowing you to look at one mail while composing another) and rich text editing.

The social networking thread also runs through into an"innovative people-centric calendar" and a "Relationship-centric contacts app" which RIM trumpets as"more than just an address book".

Play(book)ing nice

As you may expect, there is some strengthening of the bond between PlayBook and smartphones – allowing the handset to work as a keyboard and mouse for the tablet.

Also on the update list are improvements to the documents handling, printing and a welter of new apps being made available from BlackBerry's App World.

Last but not least are a new video store and a new reading view for the web browser.

Can it save the PlayBook? Well, who are we to shake our heads doubtfully?