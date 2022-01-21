Live
Amazon Alexa down: the smart assistant is struggling to find her voice
There appears to be a major Amazon outage
By John McCann last updated
There are widespread reports that Amazon's smart voice assistant, Alexa, is currently down.
According to Down detector, Amazon, Alexa and Amazon Web Services started to see a spike in issues from just before 2am ET / 7am GMT on January 21, 2022.
The service is down in the UK, but we're also getting reports from our teams in Germany and Italy that Alexa is also not working in other European countries.
This is interesting - some users with multiple Echo speakers in their homes are finding that some are working, while others are not. Curious.
Half the Amazon Echos in our house are down, the other half are working - I approve of this impartial approach to the outage 😁January 21, 2022
Reports from my German and Italian colleagues confirm Alexa is also experiencing issues in the rest of Europe - this is a major outage for Amazon which is affecting millions.
Alexa, why are you so mean?
#Alexa is just flat-out refusing to acknowledge us. 😅 pic.twitter.com/Rqv6MACeXVJanuary 21, 2022
Have spoken to the in-laws, and they confirm their Echo Dot is not working, even after a hard reset.
And we're seeing plenty of you experiencing the same problem - let us know the issues you're facing this morning by tweeting us @techradar.
Not gonna lie, I'm sitting here smugly at home as I went down the Google Assistant route for my smart home setup, rather than opting for Alexa, and everything is working smoothly for me.
However, it just goes to show how fragile the smart home is, with a heavy reliance on connectivity and external factors that can render it relatively useless at the drop of a hat.
Today it's Amazon suffering the outage, but it could just as easily be Apple's Siri or Google's Assistant next time. Robots aren't quite ready to take over the planet just yet then.
There appears to be a variety of issues people are facing with their Alexa and Echo devices today.
- Devices showing as 'offline'
- A red light ring (rather than the normal blue)
- Voice prompts such as "I'm having difficulty understanding right now" and "'something has gone wrong"
- Very slow to process requests
Amazon outage in the UK
The Amazon outage is definitely affecting UK users, with our own Carrie Marshall providing this nugget of information.
"Just had my dad on the phone complaining all his Echo devices say 'something has gone wrong' when he tries to use them. Mine are working but are taking a long time (around 20 seconds) to process the request."
Widespread reports from around the internet suggest there are major issues with Amazon's Alexa network, rendering the smart assistant useless for owners of Amazon Echo speakers and other devices which support the AI.
We have contacted Amazon for comment, and will bring you all the latest on the service outage right here, as it happens.
Sign up to get breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more, plus the hottest tech deals!
Thank you for signing up to TechRadar. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.