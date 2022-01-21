Live
Amazon Alexa down: the smart assistant is struggling to find its voice
There appears to be a major Amazon outage
By John McCann published
There are widespread reports that Amazon's smart voice assistant, Alexa, is currently down.
According to Down detector, Amazon, Alexa and Amazon Web Services started to see a spike in issues from just before 2am ET / 7am GMT on January 21, 2022.
There appears to be a variety of issues people are facing with their Alexa and Echo devices today.
- Devices showing as 'offline'
- A red light ring (rather than the normal blue)
- Voice prompts such as "I'm having difficulty understanding right now" and "'something has gone wrong"
- Very slow to process requests
Amazon outage in the UK
The Amazon outage is definitely affecting UK users, with our own Carrie Marshall providing this nugget of information.
"Just had my dad on the phone complaining all his Echo devices say 'something has gone wrong' when he tries to use them. Mine are working but are taking a long time (around 20 seconds) to process the request."
Widespread reports from around the internet suggest there are major issues with Amazon's Alexa network, rendering the smart assistant useless for owners of Amazon Echo speakers and other devices which support the AI.
We have contacted Amazon for comment, and will bring you all the latest on the service outage right here, as it happens.
Sign up to get breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more, plus the hottest tech deals!
Thank you for signing up to TechRadar. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.