Hackers aim wrath at Scientology practises

A group of anonymous hackers has declared war on controversial religion Scientology. The religious group, which many prefer to refer to as a cult, has previously been targeted by the group, with many scientology sites crashing in the US and UK as a result.

Sunday 10th February has been chosen as the day to launch a protest against Scientology, with the ‘Anonymous’ group aiming ultimately to destroy the religion completely, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

The Church of Scientology is a hierarchical religious organisation, invented by the science fiction author L Ron Hubbard. Followers have many questionable beliefs, including the idea that aliens might be interfering with life on Earth.

Threat from Anon.

Controversy abounded recently when a video of actor Tom Cruise, speaking about his Scientology beliefs, was posted on YouTube. The Church of Scientology asked YouTube to take the video down, which eventually it did. YouTube's assent angered many anti-Scientology groups.

"Anonymous has therefore decided that your organisation should be destroyed, for the good of your followers, for the good of mankind, and for our own enjoyment," the Anonymous group says in a YouTube promo video.

"We shall proceed to expel you from the internet and systematically dismantle the Church of Scientology in its present form. We are Anonymous. We are legion. We do not forgive. We do not forget. Expect us," it says ominously.

Whatever the plan is, you can expect that many high profile Scientology sites will experience at least some disruption from Sunday 10th February.