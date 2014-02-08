Don't 'Look Back' in anger, now you can edit your Facebook memories video

It's fair to say Facebook's personalised 'Look Back' videos, dished out to users to celebrate it's tenth birthday, have been a massive hit. However, you can't please all of the people all of the time.

If you're one of those folks unhappy about the photos selected by the algorithm (a friend of TechRadar had a Pepperami 5-pack photo down as a life highlight in his, for example), you can now choose your own.

As promised upon the initial roll out on Tuesday, Facebook has made the videos editable at https://www.facebook.com/lookback/edit.

Here users can select from their first moments, most liked posts, uploaded photos and the 38 snaps they wish to sit within the photo grid that closes out the video.

Erase and improve

So, if amid that emotive soundtrack, a photo of your ex, or that good friend you fell-out with showed-up and left you in floods of tears, you can now erase them for happier social media memories.

Perhaps then you'll be able to join the rest of the 1.23 billion people on Facebook and share your new-and-improved Look Back video?

Were you happy with how yours turned out? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.