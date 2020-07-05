How to watch Southampton vs Man City: live stream for free and from anywhere

The Saints take on last season's felled Premier League champions on Sunday and its a match you can watch for free in many parts of the world - read on to find out how to get a Southampton vs Man City live stream and watch the Premier League online.

With Saints reaching the symbolic safety target of 40 points and today's visitors to St Mary's having now relinquished the title to Liverpool, one would be forgiven for thinking this would be a dead rubber of a match. However, anyone who tuned in to City's demolition of champions Liverpool will have seen they're showing no sign of taking their foot off the gas.

Free Southampton vs Man City live stream Sunday's match at St Mary's is the third of four Project Restart matches airing for free on BBC One in the UK. Coverage begins on BBC One at 6.45pm BST ahead of a 7pm kick-off - and any Brits who can't access iPlayer because they're abroad should check out our favourite VPN, which offers a 30-day money back guarantee.

With a glamour Champions League tie with Real Madrid on the horizon early next month, one suspects Pep Guardiola will be hoping for the same effort from his players for all their remaining matches.

Sitting pretty in 14th, Ralph Hasenhüttl's side don't have a relegation scrap to concern them nor are they in the mix for European qualification, but with a quick-fire turn around for next season, and a number of the Southampton squad potentially playing for their futures at the club, it's unlikely the home side will be showing signs of winding down either.

Now you know the background, read on as our guide explains how to live stream Southampton vs Man City for free today and watch today's Premier League fixture online from anywhere on earth.

How to watch Southampton vs Man City from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to watch your local Premier League coverage, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which results in certain streaming services and content being tied to specific regions. However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this problem and is remarkably easy to set up. Here's how it works.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location - handy when you want to access the streaming services you normally use and pay in your home country. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available. ExpressVPN (which also comes with a 30 day money back guarantee) is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Sign up for an annual plan you'll get an extra 3-months thrown in for FREE, so check out ExpressVPN today to save and watch all the football online. And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for watching sport There's loads you can do with these clever bits of software, from watching Netflix in other countries to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, Virtual Private Networks offer loads of benefits beyond streaming sport like Southampton vs Man City.

How to watch a FREE Southampton vs Man City live stream in the UK

The great news for footy fans in the UK is that this Sunday's match will be shown exclusively live in the UK on free-to-air BBC One -coverage beginning at 6.45pm BST ahead of a 7pm kick-off. The match is the third of four Premier League games that the Beeb will be showing live during Project Restart, and this means it will be available to stream via BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. if you're from the UK but happen to away from home, you can still live stream Southampton vs Man City from abroad - but you'll need a great VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK. Follow the instructions above to get started - it's dead easy.

Live stream Southampton vs Man City for free in US

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2019/20 Premier League season and kick-off of the Southampton vs Man City game is at 2pm ET or 11am PT, with live coverage on NBCSN - accessible for free provided you can log-in with details of your cable provider. If you don't have cable, then one of the most affordable ways to tune in to all the Premier League action is via streaming service Sling. NBCSN is available as part of its $30 a month Sling Blue package - though there's currently a FREE Sling trial on offer, mean you can watch the Premier League for fre this weekend. Another great option is Hulu. Although the Hulu + Live TV package you need to watch NBCSN is priced at $54.99 a month, it's a complete cable replacement service and even offers a FREE 1-week trial for you to test it out - no strings attached. If you subscribe to these services but find yourself unable to access them because yo're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch a Southampton vs Man City for free: live stream in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada. This means the network will show all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown, with kick-off set for 2pm ET / 11am PT. Better still, there's a 1-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream Southampton vs Man City: watch online in Australia

Optus Sports now has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture live – yep, all 380 of them including this game between Southampton vs Man City. Aussies can stream Optus Sport coverage via their mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. Anyone from Australia who wants to tune in to Optus Sport but can't because they're abroad can use one best VPNs as mentioned above. Kick-off in Australia is at 4am AEST in the early hours of Monday morning.

How to watch Southampton vs Man City: New Zealand live stream

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in NZ, and you can watch Southampton vs Man City live at 6am NZST on Monday morning. The network offers a one-month free trial that will get you coverage of every remaining Premier League match this season, with access after that period priced at $19.99 a month. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs.

How to watch a Premier League live stream in India

In India, Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games and this kicks off at 11.30pm IST (New Delhi time) late on Sunday night. You've probably guessed the alternative for Indians abroad by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to your usual live streaming service from another country.

Southampton vs Man City: latest team news and H2H results

The Saints welcome back Moussa Djenepo and Jack Stephens, with both players serving out their respective suspension periods, however defender Jannik Vestergaard is sidelined with a muscle problem.

Eric Garcia back is back in contention for City after returning to training following the sickening clash with keeper Ederson he sustained against Arsenal.

City ran out 2-1 winners in the reverse fixture, with Sergio Aguero and Kyle Walker on target in the second half, cancelling out James Ward-Prowse's early goal for the Saints when the two teams met back in November.