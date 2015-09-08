Star Wars: The Force Awakens release date pushed forward in the UK

Hold onto your lightsabers, rumours of the Star Wars The Force Awakens release date being brought forward have now been verified.

The film, due to be released on December 18 in the UK, has been given a bump and will now be in theatres from December 17.

One day may not feel like much, but the palpable excitement by Force fans became visible on social media almost immediately.

Some eagle eyed fans spotted the 100 days countdown video on the official Star Wars UK Facebook page ended on the wrong date, forcing the admins to admit that the release had been pushed forward.

There's no word of a US or Australian release date change so this might just be a little sneak peak for us here in the UK.