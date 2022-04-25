Google Pixel Watch could get a sporty spin-off, but you won’t like the price

Audio player loading…

The Google Pixel Watch hasn’t even been announced yet, but we’re already hearing that it could get a sport-focused spin-off called the Pixel Watch Fit, which may or may not land at the same time.

According to leaker @VNchocoTaco on Twitter, Google is either working on a separate model with this name, or possibly planning to call the standard Pixel Watch the Pixel Watch Fit.

In any case, this wearable apparently has very thick bezels and could cost around $400 (roughly £315 / AU$555). For reference, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 starts at just $249.99 / £249 / AU$399, and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic starts at $349 / £349 / $549. So in the US at any rate the Pixel Watch Fit could be the most expensive mainstream wearable without Apple in the name.

It could be in other regions too, since price conversions are rarely accurate, and it might at least match the Apple Watch, as the Apple Watch 7 starts at $399 / £369 / AU$599.

Of course, this is just a rumor for now, but there’s more than one source pointing to the Pixel Watch Fit name at least, with @chunvn8888 (another leaker) also saying they’d heard this name.

In reply to one of these tweets, @ianzelbo (a render artist) claimed to have seen both aluminum and stainless-steel models of the Pixel Watch, and speculated that the aluminum one could be the Pixel Watch Fit.

Of course, they might also both just be versions of the standard Pixel Watch, and maybe that could launch with the Pixel Watch Fit name. So even if these leaks are right, we can’t be sure whether there are actually two models or not.

Elsewhere, actual photos of the Pixel Watch (or Pixel Watch Fit) appear to have leaked and been obtained by Android Central.

The images show the watch in a black color, sporting small bezels but a seemingly quite chunky build. It has a circular screen, a crown, and at least one button. Disappointingly, the band appears to be proprietary, so you likely won’t have as many (or as affordable) band options as with wearables that use standard straps.

There’s not much else to see, as the watch reportedly wouldn’t boot up, and of course we’d take this with a pinch of salt. But the Pixel Watch is regularly leaking now, suggesting that it could land soon, and that this could be the real deal.

Analysis: one Pixel Watch or two?

Back on the subject of the Pixel Watch Fit, while we can’t be sure whether this is a second wearable or not, we’d think it’s likely.

Assuming the Pixel Watch Fit name is going to be used, it would seem strange for the standard model to be called that. The name Pixel Watch is shorter, simpler, and more obvious. Calling it Pixel Watch Fit sort of suggests there should be a non-Fit version too.

So if the Pixel Watch Fit name leak is right – which is a big if in itself – then there probably will be two models, though they might not launch at the same time.