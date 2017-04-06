Get up close with the new Canon macro lens

Canon has just announced its widest ever macro lens – the EF-S 35mm f/2.8 Macro IS STM.

While the terms wide-angle and macro don't necessarily go hand-in-hand (macro lenses tend to be longer focal lengths for less intrusive working distances), this new 35mm optic is designed for Canon's range of APS-C DSLRs.

This means it delivers a focal length equivalent to 56mm in full-frame terms, which, when you factor in the pretty fast maximum of f/2.8, means it'll be a useful standard prime lens when you don't want to shoot close-up.

Weighing just 190g, the lens can focus down to 30mm in front of the lens, while it also borrows the Macro Lites that we first saw on Canon's EF-M 28mm f/3.5 IS STM a couple of years ago.

This two-segment LED light at the end of the lens barrel can be switched on to illuminate your subject and reduce the risk of the shadow cast by your lens encroaching on your subject.

We haven't had this confirmed, but we're assuming it will work like the existing EF-M 28mm Macro, on which pressing and holding the on/off button changes its mode – you can select either the left or right side light, at either full or half power if you wish, or both lights at once.

The new 35mm macro lens features a 1.0x magnification that's pretty typical for a macro lens. That said, it perhaps a little disappointing to see it not use a similar design to the EF-M 28mm Macro lens, which allows it to shoot at up to 1.2x magnification for even closer shots.

There is a Hybrid IS system that offers up to four stops of shake correction and Canon's Smooth Movie Servo AF and STM motor, which should ensure quiet AF operation, while there's also full-time manual focus.

The Canon EF-S 35mm f/2.8 Macro IS STM lens is scheduled to be available in June, with a guide price of $349.99 / £399.99 – Australia pricing is still to be confirmed.

Canon PowerShot SX730 HS

Along with the new macro lens, Canon has also launched a new 40x compact camera, the PowerShot SX730 HS.

This looks to be a subtle update of the PowerShot SX720 HS, with the same 20.3MP CMOS sensor and 40x optical zoom lens equivalent to 24-960mm. New features include Self-Portrait and Smooth Skin modes, a 3.0-inch LCD screen that rotates up 180 degrees, and built-in Wi-Fi, NFC and Bluetooth technology.

The Canon PowerShot SX730 HS digital camera is also scheduled to be available in June, priced at $399.99 / £379.99 – again, we're still waiting for Australia pricing.