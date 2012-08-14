Sony details PlayStation Mobile, a cross-platform gaming service

Starting this fall, Sony will bring the PlayStation experience to more devices than ever before with the launch of PlayStation Mobile, the company announced Tuesday.

Making it official at the Gamescom conference in Cologne, Germany, Sony plans to introduce 30 new titles in nine countries this fall, including the U.S., U.K., Canada, Japan, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Australia.

More than 50 different third-party developers in Japan and Europe, along with nearly 30 in the U.S., have already agreed to create content for PlayStation Mobile.

The new service will be tied to users' existing PlayStation IDs, and will allow them to purchase games directly from the PlayStation Store.

Game on mobile

Sony will also roll out the SDK for PlayStation Mobile after the service launches, with an annual licensing fee of $99.

It'll work on all Sony-brand devices, including the Vita, and phones such as the Xperia S and Xperica Arc S, as well as the Tablet S.

Of course, Sony products won't be the only devices to utilize PlayStation Mobile.

Sony partners with Asus and Wikipad for wider reach

Sony expanded their Certified License to Asus and Wikipad so they too can provide users with the PlayStation Mobile experience.

"Wikipad is the first true video game tablet built with an attachable gamepad controller that provides gamers with a mobile console experience," said Fraser Townley, president of sales for Wikipad, Inc.

"As we head into our upcoming launch, we are excited to be partnering with Sony Computer Entertainment.

"PlayStation's continued commitment to delivering innovative entertainment experiences that captivate gamers is unparalleled and we are thrilled to partner with them."

Unfortunately, with the launch of this new dedicated experience, Sony will no longer offer PS One Classics on PlayStation Certified devices.

Until PlayStation Mobile launches later this year, we won't know if that sacrifice is worth it, however Sony's focused effort has us interested in what lies ahead for the time being.

