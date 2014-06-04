Xbox One to lap up 45 new apps before year's end, including Twitter and Vine

The Xbox One is unfortunately not backward compatible with Xbox 360 games, but that's not the only reason to keep the older Xbox hardware around.

The Xbox 360 is also one of the best ways to watch HBO GO on the big screen, while the new Microsoft console still lacks that app and many others, like Comedy Central, Major League Gaming (MLG), ShowTime Anytime, Twitter and Vine.

Thankfully Microsoft has confirmed on its Xbox Wire blog that these apps and around 40 others are in development for the Xbox One.

The post says that "some of the most popular experiences," including but not limited to those listed above, will arrive "by the end of this holiday season," but a Microsoft spokesperson confirmed with TechRadar that some will actually launch as early as this summer, and all the rest will arrive by the end of the year.

Twitter and TV combined. Finally?

Microsoft no doubt timed this announcement to drum up some buzz for the Xbox One just days before its E3 2014 press conference.

The blog post also revealed that Xbox One owners are using their consoles for more than five hours a day on average. With the most recent Xbox One system update, rolling out now, all these entertainment apps are no longer locked behind the Xbox Live Gold paywall, and that number will likely increase.

Interestingly Twitter will be a big part of the Xbox One experience when it launches this year, but not in the way you might think: it will be integrated with the console's live TV experience.

Users will be able to view tweets about the programs they're watching in real time, and tweets will be integrated into the Xbox One's OneGuide TV listings, where users will also be able to view a new "trending" section that highlights content currently popular on the social network.

Microsoft boasts that viewers will be able to check Twitter without wasting valuable energy pulling out a phone or tablet. Because that's really difficult.

All the apps!

In total, the US, the UK and Australia are all getting the following apps on Xbox One: Crunchyroll, GoPro, KDrama, MLG, NBA, NHL, TuneIn and Vevo. All three regions are also getting one new Xbox 360 app, Filmbox Live.

Exclusively coming to the US are Comedy Central, ENCORE Play, EPIX, Frightflix, HBO GO, iHeartRadio, MOVIEPLEX Play, MTV, Popcornflix, STARZ Play, Syfy Now, Target Ticket, Twitter, USA Now, VH1 and Vine.

The US is also getting these new Xbox 360 apps exclusively: FXNOW, ShowTime Anytime, WATCH ABC, WATCH Disney Channel, WATCH Disney Junior and WATCH Disney XD.

The UK gets one exclusive Xbox One app in Now TV and two exclusive Xbox 360 apps, Picturebox and STV.

One app - Sky News - is coming to the US and UK but not Australia.