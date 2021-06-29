England vs Sri Lanka live stream: how to watch ODI series 2021 online from anywhere

Eoin Morgan and Kusal Perera lock horns again, with the Islanders playing for pride and payback after their routing in last week's T20 series. These two sides have played out some cracking One Day International series over the years, and with expanded crowds allowed at this week's triple-header, things are looking up. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch an England vs Sri Lanka live stream and watch the ODI cricket series online, wherever you are in the world.

The series forms part of the inaugural ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, in which England are doing pretty well, and Sri Lanka... aren't. The Lions are propping up the league table and face possible relegation to the second tier, while England are sitting pretty in second, behind Bangladesh.

That said, the competition has been ravaged by Covid-19, and Sri Lanka have played three games fewer than their opponents. Being slapped with a two-point penalty for bowling a slow over rate against the West Indies didn't help their cause either.

Jos Buttler, Jason Roy and Liam Livingstone were the stars of England's T20 triumphs last week, and Perera's men will need to step things up significantly to stave off a humiliating whitewash.

Follow our guide for all the details you need to find a reliable 2021 England vs Sri Lanka live stream and watch all the action from the ODI cricket series online from anywhere.

More can't miss sport: see how to get a Euro 2020 live stream

How to watch England vs Sri Lanka ODI cricket from outside your country

In the UK, India, New Zealand, Australia or the US? We've got you covered below with your official broadcasting options.

But if you're out of the country and are still desperate to tune into certain matches, you'll quickly find that online access is geo-blocked. In order to get around that (and assuming it complies with the Ts&Cs of the broadcaster in question), you can download and use a VPN.

Use a VPN to live stream cricket from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch England vs Sri Lanka: live stream ODI cricket online in the UK

In the UK, Sky Sports is providing exclusive live coverage of the England vs Sri Lanka ODI series. Sky's coverage kicks off at 10.30am BST for the first and final games of the series, before play gets underway at 11am. For the second match, coverage begins at 12.30pm, ahead of a 1pm start. If you're looking to watch the series but don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now TV. If you're outside the UK and want to watch your cricket coverage at home, don't worry about geo-blockers - just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch England vs Sri Lanka ODI cricket in India

In India, Sony Ten Cricket is broadcasting all of the action from the England vs Sri Lanka ODI series, with play set to begin at 3.30pm IST on the first and the last day of the series, and at 5.30pm on the second day. And subscribers wanting to live stream the cricket on-the-go can download the comprehensive SONY LIV mobile app. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to live stream England vs Sri Lanka ODI cricket FREE in Australia

You've got a few late nights ahead if you plan to catch the action Down Under, with the cricket set to get underway at 8pm AEST on the first and the last day of the series, and at 10pm on the second day. The better news is that you can tune in for FREE. The exclusive Australian TV broadcaster for this England vs Sri Lanka ODI series is Fox Sports, but if you don't have it as part of a Foxtel pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for the fast-emerging Kayo streaming service. Kayo Sports features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including F1, NRL, NBA basketball... the list goes on - and the best thing is it's offering England vs Sri Lanka as a freebie! If you fancy subscribing, a Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month and arguably represents better value. Best of all, both offer a FREE trial so you can see what they're like for yourself. And if you're away from Oz right now, simply use a VPN to tune in as normal.

How to live stream England vs Sri Lanka in New Zealand

Premium streaming service Spark Sport has the exclusive rights to show this England vs Sri Lanka ODI series in New Zealand. You'll need to stock up on coffee though, with play getting underway at 10pm NZST on the first and the last day of the series. On the second day the actions starts at 12am. The better news is that Spark Sport offers a 1-month free trial so you can try before you buy. Once that's expired, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes plenty more Black Caps action, as well as NBA basketball, F1 racing, and MotoGP. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

England vs Sri Lanka live stream: where to watch ODI cricket in the US (and Canada)

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is where you can watch the England vs Sri Lanka ODI series live in the US. Play starts at 6am ET / 3am PT on the first and the last day of the series, and at the slightly more comfortable time of 8am ET / 5am PT on the second day. Willow TV (also available in Canada), is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Perhaps a better option for those looking for an alternative to cable would be to opt for a cord-cutting streaming service like Sling TV. If you already have Sling, then you can add Willow TV for an extra $5 for one month. And if you don't, then you can currently bag a big six of a bargain by getting Sling TV - featuring 30+ channels and taking care of your Euro 2020 live stream, too - for only $10 for your first month.