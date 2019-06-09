Early entry-level Tesla Model 3 owners will soon get a software downgrade

If you were one of the first people to pull the trigger on an entry-level Tesla Model 3 purchase, but you didn't go for all the trimmings, time is running out if you want to make the most of your free upgrade bundle.

Several differences between the Standard Range Model 3 and the Standard Range Plus Model 3 – such as Autopilot options and acceleration speeds – are controlled at the software level.

Until now, some early adopters have been getting Plus features effectively for free, but that'll change within the next 10 days, as per an email from Tesla.

Included in the downgrades is a drop in maximum range from 240 miles to 220 miles – something to bear in mind if you've been using a Standard Range Model 3 with Standard Range Plus features up to this point.

Pay as you drive

Of course, all the Tesla owners affected can continue to keep using the unlocked Plus version of the software, provided they pay to upgrade. The difference between the models when purchased currently stands at $4,500 (about £3,532 / AU$6,430).

"To continue experiencing the extended range, faster acceleration and Autopilot features of Model Standard Range Plus, schedule a service appointment through your Tesla app," explains Tesla's email.

That some Model 3 owners have got away with extra features free of charge to this point seems to have been an oversight on Tesla's part, carried over from the launch of a new entry-level configuration earlier this year.

However, it's understandable that Tesla has let the error slide for so long – it acts as a sort of free trial for the Standard Range Plus features, and a number of drivers may well be tempted to upgrade within the next 10 days.

Via Engadget