Don’t buy a vacuum right now, here’s why you should wait for Prime Day

If your vacuum is looking a bit worse for wear or you’re just after something more powerful, don’t buy one just yet. While this might seem like strange advice, Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner and we’re expecting big savings on vacuums and floor care with Prime Day deals .

This year’s Amazon Prime Day starts on Monday June 21 and it’s a great opportunity to grab one of the best vacuum cleaners at a much more affordable price. Last year we saw discounts of 38% off in the US, and 44% in the UK, and we’re expecting to see the same this time around.

If you’re looking for something that requires even less effort on the cleaning front, Prime Day is a great time to save on the best robot vacuums , and while these appliances can be a pretty big investment normally, savings last year were as big as over $100 / £70 / AU$129 off top brands including Eufy.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Why buy a new vacuum on Prime Day?

Some top-rated vacuums will drop to their lowest price ever during Prime Day but it’s likely that some brands will launch new products soon after so the previous models will see hefty discounts.

Vacuum cleaners have come a long way in recent years too, and the suction power new models from big brands such as Shark, iRobot, and Eufy can offer will give your flooring a deeper clean than older models. It’s not just suction power that’s improved either, maneuverability is now a top priority for new vacuum cleaners and many have swivel steering or flexible designs that allow you to reach right underneath furniture.

If you’ve been lugging around a heavy corded vacuum, cordless models now offer battery run times of up to 60 minutes and are designed to be lightweight and easy to navigate around your home. Alternatively, many robot vacuums are now fitted with smart mapping so that they know their way around your home, and the more advanced models can even empty their own dust bin so you don’t have to bother.

Whatever you’re looking for, we’ll be bringing you all the biggest savings on vacuums across Amazon Prime Day.

Don’t want to wait until Prime Day?