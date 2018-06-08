Could you be the next Landscape Photographer of the Year?

Now entering its twelfth year, the UK Landscape Photographer of the Year competition is designed to showcase the beauty and diverse nature of the Great British landscape.

And the good news is that while this is a celebration of the British landscape, and images must be taken in the UK, entrants don't have to live there. The competition is open to everyone, with a special class for under-17s, and each entrant can submit up to 25 photographs across four categories.



There's a prize fund worth £20,000, including £10,000 for the overall winner. Shortlisted and winning entries will premiere later this year, with an exhibition to showcase the work, while shortlisted entrants will also be published in the Landscape Photographer of the Year: Collection 12 book.

Awards founder Charlie Waite says: "Every year I am overwhelmed by the positive response that the Awards receive, both from entrants and those who visit our exhibitions. Everybody is photographing, and I am convinced that these individual moments of creativity help us in our everyday lives.

"The arrival of spring this year was particularly welcome, and has added fresh color to our landscape. It is a wonderful time to escape with a camera and seek that winning image."

Competition categories

The competition is split into four categories, with adult and junior titles up for grabs.

Classic View recognizes landscape photography in its purist form, focusing on images that capture the beauty and variety of the UK in one image, and Living the View is for images that capture how we interact with the outdoors, whether at work or play.

Your View encourages entrants to communicate and express what the landscape means to them, while Urban View showcases images of Britain's towns and cities.

You have until July 7 2018 to submit your photos. To enter head to the Landscape Photographer of the Year website – and good luck!