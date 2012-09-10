HP announces four Windows 8 all-in-one PCs, including Spectre One

Hewlett Packard announced four new all-in-one PCs to launch alongside Windows 8 this year.

The flagship of the new line is the Spectre One - a 23.6-inch desktop that sports a sleek 11.5mm curved form to make it one of the slimmest all-in-one PCs around.

The Spectre One makes some sacrifices for the sake of its aesthetics, lacking features like an optical drive and even a touch screen despite being billed as a Windows 8 desktop.

To compensate for the lack of a touch display, HP is including a wireless multi-touch trackpad to act as a proxy without smudging up the screen.

It also packs an Intel Ivy Bridge CPU, 1GB NVIDIA graphics card, Beats Audio, two USB 2.0 ports, two USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI-in port, and most interestingly, NFC support.

Users will be able to log into Windows 8 with a simple tap of their NFC-capable smartphone and easily sync and stream files between their handset and desktop.

All-in for all-in-one PCs

HP also has three more all-in-ones in store for Windows 8 with the HP Envy 23, Envy 20 Touchsmart, and HP Pavilion 20.

The two HP Envy desktops will be 20- and 23-inch models with full touchscreen displays to take advantage of the new Windows 8 user interface.

They'll be equipped with Intel Ivy Bridge processors and arrive on store shelves in October priced at $799 and $999 respectively.

The Pavilion 20 will be HP's budget all-in-one PC, forgoing a touchscreen on its 20-inch display and shipping in October for $449.

The stylish Spectre One will arrive later than the others, missing the launch of Windows 8 with a scheduled November launch.

It will set you back $1,299, and may just usher in a new wave of NFC-capable desktops.

Via HP